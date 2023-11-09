News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

34 restaurants, cafes, takeaways and clubs in and around Blackpool given new food hygiene ratings

34 establishments in and around Blackpool have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th Nov 2023, 16:18 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 16:22 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

.

1. Latest food hygiene ratings

. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on October 30.

2. Vero Coffee Bar, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BQ

Rated 5 on October 30. Photo: James Conboy

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on October 24.

3. Blackpool Football Club, Seasiders Way, Blackpool, FY1 6JJ

Rated 5 on October 24. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on October 23.

4. Cafe263, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DT

Rated 5 on October 23. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on October 23.

5. Turtle Bay, Promenade, Market Street, Blackpool, FY1 1ET

Rated 5 on October 23. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on October 20.

6. Compass Café Bar, Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU

Rated 5 on October 20. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Food Standards AgencyBlackpool