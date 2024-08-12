33 businesses on the Fylde coast that were handed a 2-star food hygiene rating by inspectors

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 19:39 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 19:40 GMT

Inspectors found “some improvement is necessary” at these establishments.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

At the inspection, the officer will check the following three elements:

  • How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.
  • The physical condition of the business – including cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, pest control and other facilities.
  • How the owner manages ways of keeping food safe, looking at processes, training, and systems to ensure good hygiene is maintained. The officer can then assess the level of confidence in standards being maintained in the future.

A score of two means “some improvement is necessary”.

Businesses that pose a higher risk are inspected more often than businesses that pose a lower risk.

An example of a lower risk business is a small retailer selling a range of prepacked foods that only need to be refrigerated.

The time between inspections varies from six months for the highest risk businesses to two years for lower risk businesses.

Some very low risk businesses may not be inspected for longer than two years.

Here are 33 businesses on the Fylde coast that were given a 2-star food hygiene rating by inspectors:

Rated 1 on May 2.

1. Al Amir, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LL

Rated 1 on May 2. | Google

Rated 2 on May 11.

2. Beach Food Hut, Kiosk 3A Coral Island, Blackpool, FY1 4TQ

Rated 2 on May 11. | Google

Rated 2 on November 2019.

3. Best Bites, Market Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EX

Rated 2 on November 2019. | Google

Rated 2 on September 15, 2023.

4. Bloomfield Brewhouse, Ansdell Road, Blackpool, FY1 6PW

Rated 2 on September 15, 2023. | Google

Rated 2 on August 4, 2023.

5. Coastal Bay Hotel, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BH

Rated 2 on August 4, 2023. | Google

Rated 2 on March 1.

6. Dixyland Chicken & Ribs, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AF

Rated 2 on March 1. | Google

