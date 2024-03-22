The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1. Florianas, Glover's Court, Preston, PR1 3LS
Rated 5 on March 15.
2. Brunchin, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6XD
Rated 5 on March 13.
3. PNE Training Ground, Dodney Drive, Preston, PR2 1XR
Rated 5 on March 6.
4. Dessert Cabin, Pedders Lane, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 1HN
Rated 5 on February 29.
5. Emmanuel Social Club, Emmanuel Street, Preston, PR1 7HU
Rated 5 on March 7.
6. The Wheatsheaf, Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, Preston, PR4 0NE
Rated 5 on March 7.
