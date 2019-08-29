£2m restoration of Halfway House in South Shore is nearly finished ahead of September launch

The Halfway House Pub in South Shore has undergone a £2 million refurbishment, which people can now see.

The derelict pub, which dates back to the 19th century, was bought by Manchester-based brewery Joseph Holt last year.

The Halfway House in South Shore

A design statement accompanying its application warned the locally listed building was “in danger of not surviving”.

How long has it taken?



The refurbishment and restoration project started in April after Joseph Holt worked with planning officers at Blackpool Council to secure planning permission to structurally repair, re-roof, extend, and create external garden areas and a new car park and entrance.

Most of this work has been completed however the finishing touches are now being completed ahead of the pub’s opening.

The plans also promise to include a fresh handmade pizza section with open counter and display.

When will it open?

Initially scheduled to be re-opened by the start of September, the company has said it will be towards the end of the month.

What has the company said?

A spokesman for Joseph Holt said: “It’s been a major investment of nearly £2 million and we’ve had a big recruitment programme which has been a huge success with mostly local people employed.

Our new management, Paul and Suzanne Tingle, are also local to Blackpool.

“It is a thriving community of both residents and visitors and we are very much looking forward to re-opening the doors of The Halfway House to bring the pub back to the local community.”

Joseph Holt already operates a number of restaurant-style pubs, including the Water’s Edge in St Annes.