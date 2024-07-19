29 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings - here's who passed and failed

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 13:31 GMT

29 businesses in the county have been given new food hygiene ratings.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

29 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores.

Take a look at how they fared below:

Rated 4 on June 19.

1. Tayeba, Moor Road, Chorley, PR7 2LW

Rated 4 on June 19. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on June 17.

2. Blueberries, Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF

Rated 4 on June 17. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on July 16.

3. The Backlot Cinema and Diner, Houndshill Shopping Centre, Blackpool, FY1 4EN

Rated 5 on July 16. | National World

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on July 10.

4. Dale's Fish & Chips, Coronation Street, Blackpool, FY1 4QE

Rated 5 on July 10. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on June 28.

5. The Blackpool Tower, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ

Rated 5 on June 28. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on June 27.

6. Market Street Kitchen, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3AY

Rated 5 on June 27. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyFood
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice