The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
29 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores.
Take a look at how they fared below:
1. Tayeba, Moor Road, Chorley, PR7 2LW
Rated 4 on June 19. | Google
2. Blueberries, Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF
Rated 4 on June 17. | Google
3. The Backlot Cinema and Diner, Houndshill Shopping Centre, Blackpool, FY1 4EN
Rated 5 on July 16. | National World
4. Dale's Fish & Chips, Coronation Street, Blackpool, FY1 4QE
Rated 5 on July 10. | Google
5. The Blackpool Tower, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ
Rated 5 on June 28. | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette
6. Market Street Kitchen, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3AY
Rated 5 on June 27. | Contributed
