25 shops, pubs, bars or takeaways in Lancashire you must try in 2024 if you haven't already

Lancashire has plenty of great or great establishments to choose from.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Apr 2024, 19:55 BST

Looking to try something new?

We asked our readers what shops, pubs, bars or takeaways you must try in 2024.

This is what they said:

1. Holy Cannoli

Palatine Buildings, Great Harwood, Blackburn | 5 out of 5 (96 Google reviews) | "Can't fault this place, excellent food and service, highly recommend it!"

2. Vinyl Tap

Adelphi Street, Preston, PR1 7BE | 4.6 out of 5 (318 Google reviews) | "Best place for live music, fun atmosphere, fab ales and friendly people."

3. Scof

Friargate, Preston, PR1 2ED | 4.9 out of 5 (34 Google reviews) | "Great quality, price and service!"

4. Lytham House

Henry Street, Lytham, FY8 5LE | 4.4 out of 5 ( 86 Google reviews) | "Quirky, yet tasty menu, good service, pleasant staff, nice atmosphere!"

5. The Ship

Bunker Street, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1HA | 4.5 out of 5 (1,095 Google reviews) | "Great atmosphere, fab food, great service and friendly staff."

6. Taste of Turkey

Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6TQ | 4.8 out of 5 (251 Google reviews) | "Excellent Food, large portions, nice atmosphere and excellent service."

