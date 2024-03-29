The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1. Fishers Plaice, Westcliffe Drive, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7BJ
Rated 4 on February 26.
2. Wok Spice, Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 0LT
Rated 4 on February 26.
3. The Grill Station, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DZ
Rated 1 on February 28.
4. The Greedy Badger at The Miller Arms, Weeton Road, Singleton, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 8LL
Rated 1 on February 27.
5. Amalfi Italian Takeaway, Poulton Street, Kirkham, Preston, PR4 2AH
Rated 2 on February 28.
6. Burgr, Fletcher Road, Preston, PR1 5BY
Rated 0 on February 28.
