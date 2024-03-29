25 of the latest food hygiene scores for Lancashire as two Fylde coast businesses handed 1-out-of-5 rating

Two businesses on the Fylde coast were handed a 1-out-of-5 food hygiene rating.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Mar 2024, 11:21 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 11:38 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 4 on February 26.

1. Fishers Plaice, Westcliffe Drive, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7BJ

Rated 4 on February 26.

Rated 4 on February 26.

2. Wok Spice, Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 0LT

Rated 4 on February 26.

Rated 1 on February 28.

3. The Grill Station, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DZ

Rated 1 on February 28.

Rated 1 on February 27.

4. The Greedy Badger at The Miller Arms, Weeton Road, Singleton, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 8LL

Rated 1 on February 27.

Rated 2 on February 28.

5. Amalfi Italian Takeaway, Poulton Street, Kirkham, Preston, PR4 2AH

Rated 2 on February 28.

Rated 0 on February 28.

6. Burgr, Fletcher Road, Preston, PR1 5BY

Rated 0 on February 28.

