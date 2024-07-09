If you love pampering your pets, we’ve compiled a list of the best supply stores in Lancashire, according to residents.
1. North West Discount Pet Foods
Burton Rd, Blackpool, FY4 4NW | 4.8 out of 5 (213 Google reviews) | "Lots of choice of dog food brands and a great selection of treats." | Google
2. Superpet Warehouse
Ribbleton Place, Preston, PR1 5AT | 4.7 out of 5 (600 Google reviews) | "Great choice of dog food, treats, beds, accessories etc." | Google
3. Bamford R&E Ltd
Globe Mill, Midge Hall Lane, Leyland, PR26 6TN | 4.7 out of 5 (66 Google reviews) | "This is the place for all your pet needs. Excellent selection of all foods and treats including skin care products." | Google
4. Lancashire Dog Treats
Foxhole Road, Chorley, PR7 1NW | 5 out of 5 (10 Google reviews) | "The most amazing natural dog treats, food and dry robes for my dog." | Lancashire Dog Treats
5. Adlington Pet Centre
Market Street, Adlington, Chorley, PR7 4HF | 4.8 out of 5 (724 Google reviews) | "Excellent choice of dry foods for dogs, cats and birds." | Google
6. Nature’s Pets Ltd
Unit 33, Old Mill Industrial Estate, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6SY | 5 out of 5 (14 Google reviews) | "Lovely little shop, so much choice and variety for all kinds of dogs." | Nature’s Pets Ltd
