25 of the best pet supply stores in Lancashire for dogs, cats, horses, reptiles and more

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th Jul 2024, 17:43 BST

Treat your pets to the best!

If you love pampering your pets, we’ve compiled a list of the best supply stores in Lancashire, according to residents.

Check it out below:

1. North West Discount Pet Foods

Burton Rd, Blackpool, FY4 4NW | 4.8 out of 5 (213 Google reviews) | "Lots of choice of dog food brands and a great selection of treats." | Google

2. Superpet Warehouse

Ribbleton Place, Preston, PR1 5AT | 4.7 out of 5 (600 Google reviews) | "Great choice of dog food, treats, beds, accessories etc." | Google

3. Bamford R&E Ltd

Globe Mill, Midge Hall Lane, Leyland, PR26 6TN | 4.7 out of 5 (66 Google reviews) | "This is the place for all your pet needs. Excellent selection of all foods and treats including skin care products." | Google

4. Lancashire Dog Treats

Foxhole Road, Chorley, PR7 1NW | 5 out of 5 (10 Google reviews) | "The most amazing natural dog treats, food and dry robes for my dog." | Lancashire Dog Treats

5. Adlington Pet Centre

Market Street, Adlington, Chorley, PR7 4HF | 4.8 out of 5 (724 Google reviews) | "Excellent choice of dry foods for dogs, cats and birds." | Google

6. Nature’s Pets Ltd

Unit 33, Old Mill Industrial Estate, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6SY | 5 out of 5 (14 Google reviews) | "Lovely little shop, so much choice and variety for all kinds of dogs." | Nature’s Pets Ltd

