It’s important to know you’re dealing with a reputable garage when taking your car in for its annual MOT test.
Fortunately, the Fylde coast offers a great selection of good test centres.
Here are 25 MOT providers which all scored at least 4.5 out of a five from satisfied customers:
1. Stanmore Service Centre
Stanmore Avenue, Blackpool, FY4 3LX | 5 out of 5 (64 Google reviews) | "Great service from knowledgeable people who don't rip you off." | Google Photo: Google
2. Millins Garage
Henry Street, Blackpool, FY1 5JG | 5 out of 5 (64 Google reviews) | "Very good garage, reasonable price and friendly staff." | Google Photo: Google
3. Fairdeal Motor Co
Lawsons Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4PJ | 5 out of 5 (42 Google reviews) | "I took my car here for it's MOT and I am so happy with the service I received. The staff are polite and friendly and they made me feel at ease." | Google Photo: Google
4. Fleetwood Service Centre
York Avenue, Fleetwood, FY7 7LW | 5 out of 5 (11 Google reviews) | "Excellent service at a reasonable price." | Google Photo: Google
5. Marc's Garage Lytham
Haven Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 5EG | 4.9 out of 5 (187 Google reviews) | "Always great service, friendly and knowledgeable staff." | Google Photo: Google
6. Cowley Road MOT Centre
Cowley Road, Blackpool, FY4 4NE | 4.9 out of 5 (100 Google reviews) | "A very professional service, couldn't fault the place." | Cowley Road MOT Centre Photo: Cowley Road MOT Centre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.