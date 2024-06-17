25 of the best MOT centres to take your vehicle on the Fylde coast, according to Google reviews

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Jun 2024, 14:39 BST

Every motorist needs a good, reliable garage – and the Fylde coast has plenty to choose from.

It’s important to know you’re dealing with a reputable garage when taking your car in for its annual MOT test.

Fortunately, the Fylde coast offers a great selection of good test centres.

Here are 25 MOT providers which all scored at least 4.5 out of a five from satisfied customers:

1. Stanmore Service Centre

2. Millins Garage

3. Fairdeal Motor Co

4. Fleetwood Service Centre

5. Marc's Garage Lytham

6. Cowley Road MOT Centre

