25 of the best ice cream parlours in Lancashire to try this May Bank Holiday 2024

There are plenty of places to enjoy an ice cream in Lancashire.

Published 2nd May 2024, 16:14 BST

If you’re at the park, the beach, seeing friends or having a family day out, there is always time for an ice cream stop.

Here are 25 of the best ice cream parlours in Lancashire to try this May Bank Holiday:

1. Billy Bob's Parlour

1. Billy Bob's Parlour

North Planks Farm, Garstang Road, Barton, PR3 5AD | 4.6 out of 5 (1,507 Google reviews) | "An authentic American diner themed restaurant, offering delicious US cuisine."

2. Brockholes Nature Reserve

2. Brockholes Nature Reserve

Preston New Road, Samlesbury, Preston, PR5 0AG | 4.5 out of 5 (3,125 Google reviews) | Brockholes Nature Reserve stocks a selection of delicious ice cream flavours from the Ice Cream Farm in Cheshire.

3. Dottie's Wafflery

3. Dottie's Wafflery

Samlesbury Hall, Preston New Road, Samlesbury, PR5 0UP | 4.3 out of 5 (27 Google reviews) | "Great choice of ice cream and drinks."

4. Mrs Dowsons Farm Park

4. Mrs Dowsons Farm Park

Hawkshaw Fold, Longsight Road, Blackburn, BB2 7JA | 4.5 out of 5 (1,168 Google reviews) | "Was a great experience. We had a great time. Great option for a fun day out with kids and family. Their ice creams are the best."

5. Frederick's Ice Cream

5. Frederick's Ice Cream

Bolton Road, Heath Charnock, Chorley, PR7 4AL | 4.7 out of 5 (2,908 Google reviews) | "Fascinating history to this remarkable ice-cream parlour. Not only that but excellent ice cream with some 40 flavours in the shop, and I believe a total of 120 in their listings."

6. Notarianni's Ice Cream

6. Notarianni's Ice Cream

Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 1AF | 4.8 out of 5 (1,956 Google reviews) | "Lovely sundaes and milkshakes with a variety of options. Highly recommend."

