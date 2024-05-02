If you’re at the park, the beach, seeing friends or having a family day out, there is always time for an ice cream stop.
Here are 25 of the best ice cream parlours in Lancashire to try this May Bank Holiday:
1. Billy Bob's Parlour
North Planks Farm, Garstang Road, Barton, PR3 5AD | 4.6 out of 5 (1,507 Google reviews) | "An authentic American diner themed restaurant, offering delicious US cuisine." Photo: Google
2. Brockholes Nature Reserve
Preston New Road, Samlesbury, Preston, PR5 0AG | 4.5 out of 5 (3,125 Google reviews) | Brockholes Nature Reserve stocks a selection of delicious ice cream flavours from the Ice Cream Farm in Cheshire.
3. Dottie's Wafflery
Samlesbury Hall, Preston New Road, Samlesbury, PR5 0UP | 4.3 out of 5 (27 Google reviews) | "Great choice of ice cream and drinks." Photo: Google
4. Mrs Dowsons Farm Park
Hawkshaw Fold, Longsight Road, Blackburn, BB2 7JA | 4.5 out of 5 (1,168 Google reviews) | "Was a great experience. We had a great time. Great option for a fun day out with kids and family. Their ice creams are the best." Photo: Google
5. Frederick's Ice Cream
Bolton Road, Heath Charnock, Chorley, PR7 4AL | 4.7 out of 5 (2,908 Google reviews) | "Fascinating history to this remarkable ice-cream parlour. Not only that but excellent ice cream with some 40 flavours in the shop, and I believe a total of 120 in their listings." Photo: Google
6. Notarianni's Ice Cream
Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 1AF | 4.8 out of 5 (1,956 Google reviews) | "Lovely sundaes and milkshakes with a variety of options. Highly recommend." Photo: Contributed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.