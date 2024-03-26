As we enter spring, many of us will be thinking about our gardens and what to plant in them.

Whether you have a courtyard or something the size of a football pitch, it's likely you'll want to spruce your garden up.

We asked residents in Lancashire to share their recommendations for the best florists, plant nurseries and garden centres.

In no particular order, here are 25 of their suggestions:

1 . Barton Grange Garden Centre Garstang Road, Brock, Preston, PR3 0BT | 4.5 out of 5 (7,758 Google reviews) | "Very large garden centre on the A6, selling all manner of things - not just for gardeners." Photo Sales

2 . Burnside Garden Centre New Lane, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5NH | 4.3 out of 5 (1,167 Google reviews) | "Nice size garden centre with plenty for all your gardening needs." Photo Sales

3 . Avant Garden Centre Wigan Road, Leyland, PR25 5XW | 4.4 out of 5 (973 Google reviews) | "Lovely little garden centre with craft items instore as well garden items." Photo Sales

4 . The Bloom Room Berry Lane, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3NH | 4.9 out of 5 (71 Google reviews) | "Great service, lovely staff and the flowers were fantastic." Photo Sales

5 . The Plant Place Fleetwood Road South, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5NS | 4.7 out of 5 (1,085 Google reviews) | "Fair prices, good selection, loads of parking, friendly staff." Photo Sales

6 . Willows Florist Anchorsholme Lane East, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3QL | 4.4 out of 5 (63 Google reviews) | "The arrangement was absolutely stunning and received so many compliments." Photo Sales