If you’re looking for somewhere to have a bite to eat or a refreshing drink and you’ve got kids in tow, one of these pubs might be just up your street
We asked residents to share their favourite family-friendly pubs in Lancashire.
In no particular order, here are 25 pubs of their suggestions:
1. The Washington
Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AF | 4.1 out of 5 (1,403 Google reviews) | "Fantastic place to have a family meal out. Cheap prices for quality food. Speedy service and great portion sizes. Staff friendly and helpful." Photo: Google
2. The Guild
Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 2XQ | 4.4 out of 5 (904 Google reviews) | "Good food, good prices, good vibes, absolutely fantastic staff." Photo: Google
3. The New Philly Family Bar
Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5BL | 3.8 out of 5 (71 Google reviews) | "Amazing food, amazing staff and great for the kids." Photo: Google
4. Fleece Inn
Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9XD | 4 out of 5 (954 Google reviews) | "Great atmosphere, friendly staff and reasonably priced pub food and drinks." Photo: Google
5. Pirates Bay Family Bar
Central Pier, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5BB | 4.4 out of 5 (8 Google reviews) | "It's a great bar for families and the free entertainment is unique and good fun." Photo: Google
6. Hartwood Hall
Preston Road, Chorley, PR6 7AX | 4.1 out of 5 (1,526 Google reviews) | "Kids have a play area available with a good choice of food options." Photo: Google
