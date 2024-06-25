Whoever said the eyes are the windows to the soul obviously didn't spend very much time staring at someone's eyebrows.
Although they don't take up too much surface area, the way those two little patches of hair are groomed can make or break an entire look.
We asked residents in Lancashire to share the best places to get your eyebrows done.
In no particular order, here were 25 of their suggestions:
1. Andrew Williams - Hair & Beauty Salon
St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AN | 5 out of 5 (202 Google reviews) | "Price was reasonable and coffee and biscuits thrown in." | GooglePhoto: Google
2. Lady Gray Salon
Station Road, Wesham, Preston, PR4 3AD | 4.9 out of 5 (43 Google reviews) | "A totally enjoyable experience from start to finish." | GooglePhoto: Google
3. Zoe Eyelash Technician
Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0LF | 5 out of 5 (21 Google reviews) | "Wouldn't go anywhere else for my brows." | Zoe Eyelash TechnicianPhoto: Zoe Eyelash Technician
4. Nail Nation the Complete Works
William Street, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RZ | 4.6 out of 5 (20 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service with very friendly and chatty staff." | GooglePhoto: Google
5. The Beauty Room
George Street, Blackpool, FY1 3SF | 5 out of 5 (58 Fresha reviews) | "The whole experience made me feel wonderful." | The Beauty RoomPhoto: The Beauty Room
6. Brow Lord
Whittingham Lane, Preston, PR3 2JJ | 5 out of 5 (31 Booksy reviews) | "Sarah is a great brow tech. They look fab." | @browlordukPhoto: @browlorduk
