21Digital wins Ribby Hall marketing brief

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Digital marketing agency 21Digital has won a digital marketing brief to help promote short breaks and spa breaks with Lancashire holiday village Ribby Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established over thirty years, Ribby Hall occupies over 130 acres just outside the award-winning village of Wrea Green. A short drive from Blackpool and other Fylde Coast attractions, the family-owned business offers self-contained accommodation, an award-winning spa hotel, health club, a variety of eateries, family entertainment and holiday homes.

Blackburn-based 21Digital has won the brief to manage the PPC (pay-per-click) advertising campaign to help promote short breaks, spa breaks, weekend attractions, weddings and holidays at the five star holiday village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

21Digital managing director Sam Fletcher said: “Ribby Hall is a long established fixture on the Fylde Coast, offering a wide selection of accommodation, from pine lodges and cottages, to the adults-only Spa Hotel.

Ribby Hall Marketing Manager Stefan Cardwell and Sam Fletcher of 21Digital

“Spa breaks at the Spa Hotel offer the ultimate in luxury accommodation, fine dining and award-winning spa facilities, with access to a state-of-the-art gym for those who want to keep fit as well as retreat and escape from day-to-day stresses.

“There’s also a huge range of family-friendly activities, including a tropical themed swimming pool with slides, a nine-hole golf course, a boating lake for pedal boats, craft sessions, fishing, multi-sports and more as well as Wild Discovery, an Exotic House and a Safari Walk.

“We are proud to have won the PPC campaign to help promote all these and more across the North West, focusing on the easy drivetime footprints of wider Lancashire, Manchester and Liverpool, as well as further afield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based at offices on Trident Park, 21Digital is a multi-award-winning agency specialising in lead generation and ecommerce, providing digital marketing services including web design, web development, SEO, Google Ads, digital consultancy, social media marketing and email marketing.

For more information go to www.21digital.agency or www.ribbyhall.co.uk.

How to level up your local business marketing

📈 If you’re looking to grow your business or refresh your brand presence like Ribby Hall, there are a range of digital tools that can help — even if you’re just starting out.

For quick, pro-quality graphic design and social content, try Canva Pro — ideal for businesses who want sleek visuals without a design team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To analyse and boost your web performance, SEMrush offers SEO tools, traffic insights, and competitor analysis in one dashboard.

And for easy, cost-effective branded merchandise and print materials, Vistaprint is a trusted go-to — from signage to uniforms and event kits.

Whether you’re a start-up, local brand or family destination like Ribby Hall, the right tools can make a big difference to your visibility and growth.