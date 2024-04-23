Blackpool’s high street has changed a great deal over the years.
These are just some of the shops, restaurants, pubs and attractions that we have loved and lost on the Fylde coast:
1. British Home Stores
British Home Stores was a high street favourite. The branch on Church Street was closed in 2016 and is now home to B&M. Photo: Submit
2. C&A
C&A was a much-loved fashion retailer and was an icon of the high street. It closed its UK stores in 2001. Photo: National World
3. Comet
Comet stores closed their doors for the last time in 2012 after going into administration. While Comet still trades online, the store in Squires Gate Lane was closed.
4. Currys Digital
Currys Digital came from a rebranding of Dixons which also operated on this site on Church Street. Both are now gone.
5. Debenhams
Debenhams in Houndshill Shopping Centre closed its doors in 2021. Frasers and Flannels now occupy the site.
6. Fino Tapas
Fino Tapas on Church Street closed permanently after opening in 2021. Photo: Google
