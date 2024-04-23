21 businesses that have closed on the Fylde coast including Wilko, BHS and C&A

Take a trip down memory lane!

By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 17:35 BST

Blackpool’s high street has changed a great deal over the years.

These are just some of the shops, restaurants, pubs and attractions that we have loved and lost on the Fylde coast:

British Home Stores was a high street favourite. The branch on Church Street was closed in 2016 and is now home to B&M.

1. British Home Stores

British Home Stores was a high street favourite. The branch on Church Street was closed in 2016 and is now home to B&M. Photo: Submit

C&A was a much-loved fashion retailer and was an icon of the high street. It closed its UK stores in 2001.

2. C&A

C&A was a much-loved fashion retailer and was an icon of the high street. It closed its UK stores in 2001. Photo: National World

Comet stores closed their doors for the last time in 2012 after going into administration. While Comet still trades online, the store in Squires Gate Lane was closed.

3. Comet

Comet stores closed their doors for the last time in 2012 after going into administration. While Comet still trades online, the store in Squires Gate Lane was closed.

Currys Digital came from a rebranding of Dixons which also operated on this site on Church Street. Both are now gone.

4. Currys Digital

Currys Digital came from a rebranding of Dixons which also operated on this site on Church Street. Both are now gone.

Debenhams in Houndshill Shopping Centre closed its doors in 2021. Frasers and Flannels now occupy the site.

5. Debenhams

Debenhams in Houndshill Shopping Centre closed its doors in 2021. Frasers and Flannels now occupy the site.

Fino Tapas on Church Street closed permanently after opening in 2021.

6. Fino Tapas

Fino Tapas on Church Street closed permanently after opening in 2021. Photo: Google

