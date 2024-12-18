21 amazing independent Lancashire retailers, shops, and businesses at which to shop local this Christmas

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 12:53 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 12:59 BST

With big brands dominating the high streets, it can be easy to miss out on some hidden gems in Lancashire.

We asked our readers to give a shout out to some of the amazing independent retailers they visit and the response was overwhelming. So here are 21 amazing independent retailers in Lancashire...

6H Peel Hall Business Park, Peel Rd, Blackpool FY4 5JX | Picture Framing Shop

1. Frames R Us

Photo Sales
56B Market St, Chorley PR7 2SE | Convenience Store

2. Reed's Refillery

Photo Sales
Unit 15 Hermitage St, Rishton, Blackburn BB1 4NF | Bakery

3. The Handcrafted Pie Company

Photo Sales
10 Winckley St, Preston PR1 2AA | Coffee Shop

4. Cedarwood Coffee Co.

Photo Sales
73-75 Hough Ln, Leyland PR25 2YD | Clothes Shop

5. Wardrobe

Photo Sales
Plungington Road, Preston, PR1 7EN | Florist

6. Sunflower Floral Designs

Photo Sales
