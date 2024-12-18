We asked our readers to give a shout out to some of the amazing independent retailers they visit and the response was overwhelming. So here are 21 amazing independent retailers in Lancashire...
1. Frames R Us
6H Peel Hall Business Park, Peel Rd, Blackpool FY4 5JX | Picture Framing Shop | Frames R Us
2. Reed's Refillery
56B Market St, Chorley PR7 2SE | Convenience Store | Reed's Refillery
3. The Handcrafted Pie Company
Unit 15 Hermitage St, Rishton, Blackburn BB1 4NF | Bakery | The Handcrafted Pie Company
4. Cedarwood Coffee Co.
10 Winckley St, Preston PR1 2AA | Coffee Shop | Google
5. Wardrobe
73-75 Hough Ln, Leyland PR25 2YD | Clothes Shop | Wardrobe
6. Sunflower Floral Designs
Plungington Road, Preston, PR1 7EN | Florist | Google
