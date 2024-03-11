Finalists of 2024 Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards announced - as finalists invited to glittering celebration
The finalists of the 2024 Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards have been announced.
The event, which has been organised by the Lancashire Post, aims to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate, organisations and institutions across our wonderful Red Rose County.
Sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College, VEKA PLC, Kepak Group, Electricity North West, Lancashire Skills Employment Hub and Apprenticeship Ambassador Network North West.
We have had a fantastic response to our appeal for nominations and all our finalists announced below will now be invited to a glittering awards gala at The Great Hall, Lancaster University, Bailrigg, Lancaster, LA1 4YW on Wednesday March 27.
The 2024 finalists for the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards are:
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
Ben Edwards
Emily Tadman
George Lord
Tom Maddran
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
Alex Gill
Caitlain Woods
Jade Angle
Lucy Wright
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Amanda Barbour
Kam Pul Yip
Elissa Bridge
Shaun Everitt
Higher Apprentice of the Year
Ben Welch
Claire Wilkinson
Ellis Wallbank
Shelley Gill
Technology & Digital Apprentice
Andrew Gaskell
Eloise Burton
Joanne Greenhalgh
Lara McCabe
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice
Jess Rackley
Lucy Wright
Sam Lloyd
Tom Boocock
SME Employer of the Year
Calico Enterprise
H&T Presspart
Panache Cruises
Tilemaster Adhesives Ltd
Large Business Employer of the Year
Baxi Heating
Electricity North West
MBDA
Pleasure Beach Resort
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Ben Welch
Brayden Hartley
Holly Bennison
Ollie Frimston
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Nial Buckley
Ridwan Mohammed
Tom Kaye
Tom Riley
Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year
Michelle Faulkner
Shaun Everitt
Mentor of the Year Award
Allan Wareing
Emma Stanford
Paul Ashdown
Ryan Kennedy
Training Provider/Programme of the Year
Blackburn College
Blackpool & The Fylde College
Myerscough College
Themis at Burnley College