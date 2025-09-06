More than 200 thrillseekers sent letters to be included in a time capsule being planted in the foundations of a new ride at Pleasure Beach Resort.

Yesterday the team at Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort planted the time capsule in the foundations of its new ride, Aviktas, which is due to open in 2026, as the project hits another major milestone.

The capsule has been sealed and buried on site, as the piling work begins – a crucial and major portion of the foundation work.

The burial site’s exact location can be found using the What Three Words, ‘mash.comb.improving.’

Pleasure Beach asked its fans to send in letters to be put inside the capsule; memories, predictions for the future, or simply a message for generations to come.

Time capsule buried in foundations of Pleasure Beach Resort's new ride, Aviktas, by director of engineering Karl Murphy | nw

More than 200 letters were received, and some came from as far as Ireland, Scotland and even Germany.

One letter came from Hayley and Martin, who met at Pleasure Beach when they were working as ride operators and sealed their love forever by marrying last year.

Their letter read: “Me and Martin met on the Ice Blast ride and have been happily married since 9th November 2024.”

One fan, Ken Knowles, wrote about his happy memories of the park, and how he’s been visiting for 72 years.

An artist's impression of how the Aviktas ride will look | PBR

He said: “It has always been one of the most outstanding places to visit in my life…. In the earlier years it was with friends and family, then me, my wife and children and followed by the addition of grandchildren...”

Nine-year-old James Whitehead from Blackburn predicted the near future, he said: “In 2029 I think a new coaster will open” and “In 2030 I think a new flat ride would open”.

Alongside fan letters, the team at Pleasure Beach is also putting in other memorabilia to mark the milestone moment.

These include ride parts from the Grand Prix and Vintage Carousel, a document listing what the world was like in 2025 including top headlines and number one songs, a USB stick with photographs of staff on, and ride blueprints, plans and samples for Aviktas.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has thrown her support behind the announcement | Contributed

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “Aviktas is more than just a ride – it’s a snapshot of the amusement and theme park industry in the present day.

“By sealing a time capsule with the headlines, music and memories of today, we’re making sure that future generations can look back and see the fun, the challenges, and the spirit of the UK in this moment of time. Just like our rides, it’s all about creating experiences that stand the test of time.”

Aviktas will be a towering 138ft gyro swing that will fly riders alongside the world-famous Big One and parallel to the coast.

The tallest of its kind in the UK, its sheer size can be seen in CGI footage released by the park last month, and will drastically change the way the seaside resort’s famous coastline will look.

The giant spinning pendulum ride swings 120 degrees and will seat 40 riders who face outwards with their legs dangling, and experience an exhilarating feeling of flying.

Although other swinging pendulum rides exist in the UK, none come close to the Pleasure Beach model in terms of height. For example, Drayton Manor’s Maelstrom reaches approximately 74 feet, with Aviktas set to be almost double that in size.

Earlier this month, guests spotted branding on the hoarding for the building site of the new ride, which depicted a golden snake and the ride’s name in it’s branding; Aviktas.

Pleasure Beach Resort buried a time capsule in the foundations of new ride, Aviktas | nw

And last week, bosses released the latest tease about possible theming for the ride with a cryptic video, showing a worker on site uncovering a ‘golden piece of egg’. It’s left lots of fans wondering what’s in store for the gyro swing, and some guessing storylines.

