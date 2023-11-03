News you can trust since 1873
19 restaurants, cafes, takeaways and canteens in and around Blackpool given new food hygiene ratings

19 establishments in and around Blackpool have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:24 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 15:25 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

1. Latest food hygiene ratings

Rated 5 on October 25.

2. Nom Nom, Brooklands Way, Blackpool FY4 5RU

Rated 5 on October 25.

3. Ridgeway Farm, Peel Road, Blackpool, FY4 5JX

Rated 5 on October 25.

4. Toby Carvery Salters Wharf, South Promenade, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1LS

Rated 4 on September 28.

5. The Lantern Bistro, Lighthouse View, Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8SF

Rated 5 on October 24.

6. Moments Café and Hub, Wood Street, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1QR

