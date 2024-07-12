19 of the best shops for pies and pasties on the Fylde coast to try in 2024 if you haven't already

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 19:01 BST

The British love a good pie!

The British are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today.

Sweet or savoury - there’s a pie for every occasion.

We asked our readers which shops sold the best pies and pasties on the Fylde Coast.

In no particular order, here is what they said:

1. Abingdon Barbecue

Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA | 4.6 out of 5 (214 Google reviews) | "The food from here is absolutely lush!" | Google

2. Powell Pastries

St Annes Road West, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1RD | 5 out of 5 (16 Google reviews) | "I've never eaten pies like it, easily the best I've ever had." | Google

3. JL Bean

Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AG | 4.4 out of 5 (49 Google reviews) | "The pies, sausage rolls, iced buns and Eccles cakes are awesome." | Google

4. Grimes of Cleveleys

Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AG | 3.9 out of 5 (46 Google reviews) | "Best 4oz pork pie I have ever eaten." | Google Photo: Google

5. Pebby’s Bakery

High Street, Great Eccleston, Preston, PR3 0YB | 4.8 out of 5 (199 Google reviews) | "Great selection of fresh cakes, pies and sandwiches." | Google

6. The Pork Shop

Church Street, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AP | 3.8 out of 5 (101 Google reviews) | "Top quality pies, butty's, sausages, chicken, beef, bacon etc." | The Pork Shop

