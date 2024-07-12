The British are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today.

Sweet or savoury - there’s a pie for every occasion.

We asked our readers which shops sold the best pies and pasties on the Fylde Coast.

In no particular order, here is what they said:

1 . Abingdon Barbecue Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA | 4.6 out of 5 (214 Google reviews) | "The food from here is absolutely lush!" | Google Photo Sales

2 . Powell Pastries St Annes Road West, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1RD | 5 out of 5 (16 Google reviews) | "I've never eaten pies like it, easily the best I've ever had." | Google Photo Sales

3 . JL Bean Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AG | 4.4 out of 5 (49 Google reviews) | "The pies, sausage rolls, iced buns and Eccles cakes are awesome." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Grimes of Cleveleys Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AG | 3.9 out of 5 (46 Google reviews) | "Best 4oz pork pie I have ever eaten." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Pebby’s Bakery High Street, Great Eccleston, Preston, PR3 0YB | 4.8 out of 5 (199 Google reviews) | "Great selection of fresh cakes, pies and sandwiches." | Google Photo Sales

6 . The Pork Shop Church Street, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AP | 3.8 out of 5 (101 Google reviews) | "Top quality pies, butty's, sausages, chicken, beef, bacon etc." | The Pork Shop Photo Sales