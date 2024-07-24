The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
17 businesses in the county were recently given new scores.
Take a look at how they fared below:
1. Big Bite, Vicarage Lane, Blackpool, FY4 4LP
Rated 4 on June 20. | Google
2. Golden Bowl, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6EU
Rated 3 on June 20. | Google
3. Turkish Grill, Vicarage Lane, Blackpool, FY4 4EL
Rated 3 on June 20. | Turkish Grill
4. Vue, North Promenade, Cleveleys, FY5 1DB
Rated 5 on July 12. | Google
5. Bowl & Beck, Victoria Road East, Thornton, FY5 5DX
Rated 5 on July 10. | Bowl & Beck
6. Joyce's Cafe, Cleveleys Business Centre, Dorset Avenue, Cleveleys, FY5 2DE
Rated 5 on July 8. | Google
