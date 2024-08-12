There are plenty of exciting opportunities in the resort to take on a new venture or grow your portfolio.

Some of these businesses are favourites in their communities and are looking for someone new to take charge.

They include long-established businesses like Card + Party on Westcliffe Drive and The Strand Hotel on the Promenade.

Here are 17 businesses that are currently up for sale in the resort:

1 . The Royal Carlton - £900,000 Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BJ | The hotel is close to many of Blackpool’s major entertainment attractions such as Madame Tussauds and The Pleasure Beach. | Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Aarzoo's - £15,000 - Rent £170 per week Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6EY | An established takeaway close to numerous pubs, places of work and a large residential area. | Google Photo Sales

3 . The Rite Bite - £59,950 East Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AS | The café sells a range of breakfasts, light meals, sandwiches, toasties, burgers, salad boxes, paninis, jacket potatoes and hot and cold drinks and alcoholic beverages. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Ocean King - £165,000 Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR | Located at the head of the Talbot Gateway, adjacent to the new Blackpool North tram stop with excellent passing foot traffic. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Cafe 25 - £69,950 Abingdon, Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DG | A busy all-year-round café located in the town centre directly opposite Abingdon Street Market. | Contributed Photo Sales

6 . Peppermill - £55,000 Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EG | A licensed café located in a prominent town centre trading location. | Google Photo Sales