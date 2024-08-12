17 cafés, hotels and restaurants for sale in Blackpool right now - including The Strand Hotel and Cafe 25

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 18:05 BST

Blackpool has a wide range of businesses on the market - perfect if you are looking to become your own boss.

There are plenty of exciting opportunities in the resort to take on a new venture or grow your portfolio.

Some of these businesses are favourites in their communities and are looking for someone new to take charge.

They include long-established businesses like Card + Party on Westcliffe Drive and The Strand Hotel on the Promenade.

Here are 17 businesses that are currently up for sale in the resort:

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BJ | The hotel is close to many of Blackpool’s major entertainment attractions such as Madame Tussauds and The Pleasure Beach.

1. The Royal Carlton - £900,000

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BJ | The hotel is close to many of Blackpool’s major entertainment attractions such as Madame Tussauds and The Pleasure Beach. | Contributed

Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6EY | An established takeaway close to numerous pubs, places of work and a large residential area.

2. Aarzoo's - £15,000 - Rent £170 per week

Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6EY | An established takeaway close to numerous pubs, places of work and a large residential area. | Google

East Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AS | The café sells a range of breakfasts, light meals, sandwiches, toasties, burgers, salad boxes, paninis, jacket potatoes and hot and cold drinks and alcoholic beverages.

3. The Rite Bite - £59,950

East Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AS | The café sells a range of breakfasts, light meals, sandwiches, toasties, burgers, salad boxes, paninis, jacket potatoes and hot and cold drinks and alcoholic beverages. | Google

Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR | Located at the head of the Talbot Gateway, adjacent to the new Blackpool North tram stop with excellent passing foot traffic.

4. Ocean King - £165,000

Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR | Located at the head of the Talbot Gateway, adjacent to the new Blackpool North tram stop with excellent passing foot traffic. | Google

Abingdon, Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DG | A busy all-year-round café located in the town centre directly opposite Abingdon Street Market.

5. Cafe 25 - £69,950

Abingdon, Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DG | A busy all-year-round café located in the town centre directly opposite Abingdon Street Market. | Contributed

Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EG | A licensed café located in a prominent town centre trading location.

6. Peppermill - £55,000

Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EG | A licensed café located in a prominent town centre trading location. | Google

