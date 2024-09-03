17 businesses for sale on the Fylde Coast right now - including shops in Blackpool and Lytham

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 12:56 BST

Interested in taking over a business? Here are some businesses up for sale on the Fylde Coast right now.

Businesses are constantly going up for sale and the Fylde Coast has a large number of them up for sale right now.

From restaurants to convenience stores, businesses in the area are available for purchase ranging from the expensive to the more affordable.

So here are 17 businesses for sale on the Fylde Coast right now:

Join the UK's #1 kitchen makeover brand. You’ll provide a recession-proof service that’s in great demand. No experience required. | Franchise Fee: £35,000 + VAT

1. Dream Doors, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
A busy all-year-round cafe located in the town center directly opposite Abingdon Street Market. The family-run cafe offers a selection of home-cooked meals and cakes, which are popular with both locals and visitors to the town.. | Asking Price: £69,950

2. Cafe 25, Blackpool

Photo Sales
A leasehold Nails and Beauty Salon located in a corner premises on Kirkham high street. The salon has 2 treatment rooms and a nail room plus kitchen and wc approx 55sqm in total. | Asking Price: £10,000

3. Ophelia's Lashes, Kirkham

Photo Sales
Aarzoo’s is an established hot food takeaway located on a busy main road close to Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Promenade. It is also close to numerous pubs, places of work and a large residential area. | Asking Price: £15,000

4. Aarzoo's, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Anytime Fitness franchise opportunities offer a reliable and predictable income and the freedom to choose whether you work in your club or employ a manager to take care of the business. | Franchise Fee: £43,000

5. Anytime Fitness, Lytham St Annes

Photo Sales
A highly branded, family orientated casual dining restaurant specialising in Tex-Mex Cuisine. | Franchise Fee: £15,000

6. Cactus Jacks, Blackpool

Photo Sales
