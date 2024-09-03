Businesses are constantly going up for sale and the Fylde Coast has a large number of them up for sale right now.

From restaurants to convenience stores, businesses in the area are available for purchase ranging from the expensive to the more affordable.

So here are 17 businesses for sale on the Fylde Coast right now:

1 . Dream Doors, Fylde Coast Join the UK's #1 kitchen makeover brand. You’ll provide a recession-proof service that’s in great demand. No experience required. | Franchise Fee: £35,000 + VAT | Businesses For Sale Photo Sales

2 . Cafe 25, Blackpool A busy all-year-round cafe located in the town center directly opposite Abingdon Street Market. The family-run cafe offers a selection of home-cooked meals and cakes, which are popular with both locals and visitors to the town.. | Asking Price: £69,950 | Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Ophelia's Lashes, Kirkham A leasehold Nails and Beauty Salon located in a corner premises on Kirkham high street. The salon has 2 treatment rooms and a nail room plus kitchen and wc approx 55sqm in total. | Asking Price: £10,000 | Businesses For Sasle Photo Sales

4 . Aarzoo's, Blackpool Aarzoo’s is an established hot food takeaway located on a busy main road close to Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Promenade. It is also close to numerous pubs, places of work and a large residential area. | Asking Price: £15,000 | Businesses For Sale Photo Sales

5 . Anytime Fitness, Lytham St Annes Anytime Fitness franchise opportunities offer a reliable and predictable income and the freedom to choose whether you work in your club or employ a manager to take care of the business. | Franchise Fee: £43,000 | Anytime Fitness Photo Sales