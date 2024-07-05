17 amazing independent retailers on the Fylde Coast- including shops in Blackpool and Poulton-le-Fylde

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 5th Jul 2024, 18:09 BST

Want to support local businesses? Here are some of our readers' favourite independent retailers.

As it’s Independent Retail Month, we wanted to give a shout out to a number of great independent businesses in the county.

With big brands dominating the high streets, it can be easy to miss out on some hidden retailer gems despite the Fylde Cast having an abundance of them.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to give a shout out to some amazing independent retailers and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 amazing independent retailers on the Fylde Coast - including shops in Blackpool and Poulton-le-Fylde:

Teanlowe Centre, 20-21 Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7DF | Bakery

1. Moorcrofts Cakery

Teanlowe Centre, 20-21 Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7DF | Bakery | Google

382 Vicarage Ln, Blackpool | Sandwich Shop

2. The Big Bite

382 Vicarage Ln, Blackpool | Sandwich Shop | TripAdvisor

6H Peel Hall Business Park, Peel Rd, Blackpool FY4 5JX | Picture Framing Shop

3. Frames R Us

6H Peel Hall Business Park, Peel Rd, Blackpool FY4 5JX | Picture Framing Shop | Frames R Us

Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AX | Bakery

4. The Tramway Bakery

Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AX | Bakery | Contributed

11 St Andrew's Rd S, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1SX | Knit Shop

5. Magic Loop Wool Shop

11 St Andrew's Rd S, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1SX | Knit Shop | Google

168 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3PS | Boutique

6. Hermosa Boutique

168 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3PS | Boutique | Blackpool Gazette

