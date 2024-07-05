As it’s Independent Retail Month, we wanted to give a shout out to a number of great independent businesses in the county.
With big brands dominating the high streets, it can be easy to miss out on some hidden retailer gems despite the Fylde Cast having an abundance of them.
We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to give a shout out to some amazing independent retailers and the response was overwhelming.
So here are 17 amazing independent retailers on the Fylde Coast - including shops in Blackpool and Poulton-le-Fylde:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.