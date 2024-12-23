There have been so many new businesses to join the high street in 2024 including bars, restaurants and new gothic gift shops.

One of these new businesses is the sport and cocktail bar, Tommy Cutlers which opened on Foxhall Road in Blackpool.

There has also been lots of new restaurants across Lancashire serving new mouthwatering food for local foodies.

One of these restaurants is the Frilly Pig Bistro in Cleveleys, which serves a wide range of delicious dishes including Lasagna, honey glazed ham, salmon, Sunday roasts and pulled pork with a homemade barbecue sauce. The Bistro is owned by Sanda Bryne.

Here is a collection of great new businesses that have opened in Lancashire during 2024.

Hugo's Ice Cream Parlour and Café The owners of Hugo's Ice Cream and Café in Forton are set to open a new bistro in Garstang

Mohsin Bux (left) was the manager of Blackpool's Eat Indian takeaway. The takeaway opened in June.

Flavour Fusion Restaurant in Blackpool has recently opened and has been a hit with local foodies. The takeaway opened in July.

New alternative cafe in Blackpool town centre. The cafe opened in July.

New Polish Restaurant to open in Blackpool town centre. The restaurant opened in August.

Colin Robinson the owner of the new Gothica Dark and Limited on Clifton Road Blackpool.