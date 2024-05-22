Whether you are looking for some tasty Tom Yum Goong (spicy shrimp soup), spicy Gaeng Daeng (red curry) or Pad Thai, we have got you covered.

We asked our readers to share their favourite Thai restaurants and takeaways on the Fylde coast.

In no particular order, here were 15 of their suggestions:

1 . Thai Cuisine Corner Anchorsholme Lane East, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3QL | 5 out of 5 (9 Google reviews) | "The flavours were authentic and the quality of the food was outstanding." Photo: Thai Cuisine Corner Photo Sales

2 . Thai Café Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF | 4.9 out of 5 (118 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff, excellent food, good portions and priced right." Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Thai Delicious Victoria Road West, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3NE | 4.7 out of 5 (190 Google reviews) | "Fabulous food either, eat in and takeaway, great staff and price." Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Kay's Kitchen Rossall Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1HG | 4.7 out of 5 (128 Google reviews) | "Amazing staff, delicious food (especially the Thai dishes) and great prices." Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Boonnak Thai Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ | 4.5 out of 5 (516 Google reviews) | "Great freshly cooked Thai food and great selection of Thai beers." Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . Suda Thai Cuisine Castle Gardens Crescent, Carleton, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7NJ | 4.4 out of 5 (237 Google reviews) | "Great restaurant with authentic Thai food, cosy atmosphere and friendly staff." Photo: Google Photo Sales