Whether you are looking for some tasty Tom Yum Goong (spicy shrimp soup), spicy Gaeng Daeng (red curry) or Pad Thai, we have got you covered.
We asked our readers to share their favourite Thai restaurants and takeaways on the Fylde coast.
In no particular order, here were 15 of their suggestions:
1. Thai Cuisine Corner
Anchorsholme Lane East, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3QL | 5 out of 5 (9 Google reviews) | "The flavours were authentic and the quality of the food was outstanding." Photo: Thai Cuisine Corner
2. Thai Café
Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF | 4.9 out of 5 (118 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff, excellent food, good portions and priced right." Photo: Google
3. Thai Delicious
Victoria Road West, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3NE | 4.7 out of 5 (190 Google reviews) | "Fabulous food either, eat in and takeaway, great staff and price." Photo: Google
4. Kay's Kitchen
Rossall Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1HG | 4.7 out of 5 (128 Google reviews) | "Amazing staff, delicious food (especially the Thai dishes) and great prices." Photo: Google
5. Boonnak Thai
Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ | 4.5 out of 5 (516 Google reviews) | "Great freshly cooked Thai food and great selection of Thai beers." Photo: Google
6. Suda Thai Cuisine
Castle Gardens Crescent, Carleton, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7NJ | 4.4 out of 5 (237 Google reviews) | "Great restaurant with authentic Thai food, cosy atmosphere and friendly staff." Photo: Google
