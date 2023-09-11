15 of the best pubs and bars in and around Blackpool, according to our readers
We asked our readers which pubs and bars they thought were the best in and around Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Sep 2023, 18:28 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 18:28 BST
2. Ma Kellys, Foxhall Rd, Blackpool FY1 5BW
"Brilliant entertainment, great artists and one of the cheapest prices for drinks." Photo: Google
3. Vintro Lounge, Church St, Blackpool FY1 1DR
"Great location, unique atmosphere, friendly staff, good coffee and food." Photo: Google
4. Dirty Blondes, Back Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HP
"The pizza slices are huge, the drinks are good and the place has a cool vibe." Photo: Google
5. Common Bar & Kitchen, Edward St, Blackpool FY1 1BA
"Great spicy bar food, good beers, ace atmosphere." Photo: Google
6. Cask & Tap, Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AD
"I think I have found the best pub in Blackpool. Lots to choose from and lovely atmosphere. The beer selection is second to none, It is definitely worth a visit." Photo: Google