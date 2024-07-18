Pizza is a dish that remains ever popular, whether that be in a restaurant, from a takeaway place or just frozen from a supermarket.
We asked residents to share the best places for a pizza on the Fylde coast to satisfy your cravings.
In no particular order, this is what they said:
1. No 29 Cafe & Wine Bar
Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HX | 4.8 out of 5 (42 Google reviews) | "Took my mum today and had a wonderful pizza, polite service and spotlessly clean." | National World
2. Dirty Blondes
Back Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HP | 4.7 out of 5 (431 Google reviews) | "The pizza slices are huge, the drinks are good and the place has a cool vibe." | Google
3. Pizza Grazie
Bolton Street, Blackpool, FY1 6AE | 4.8 out of 5 (158 Google reviews) | "Amazing pizza made in authentic wood fired oven. This place is a hidden gem." | Google
4. Pulcinella
Bispham Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DG | 4.7 out of 5 (540 Google reviews) | "Outstanding. Best pizza and pasta we've had in ages!" | Google
5. Romero
Bond Street, Blackpool, FY4 1EX | 4.7 out of 5 (167 Google reviews) | "Absolutely fantastic service and the food is simply on another level." | Google
6. Brew and Bones
Market Place, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AS | 4.4 out of 5 (36 Google reviews) | "Top staff and service, décor, beers and pizza." | Brew and Bones
