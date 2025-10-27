As Halloween approaches, Blackpool's nail salons are transforming their services to offer clients a variety of festive designs. Whether you're aiming for a subtle nod to the season or a bold, spooky statement these salons have something for everyone.

Popular choices include glow-in-the-dark gels that light up the night, intricate spiderweb patterns, and gothic twists on classic French manicures. These designs not only capture the Halloween spirit but also showcase the creativity and skill of local nail technicians.

Beyond the spooky designs, salons are also embracing autumnal color palettes. Rich tones like burgundy, chocolate brown, plum, burnt orange and forest green are trending this season. These colours provide a sophisticated backdrop for Halloween-themed nail art, allowing clients to enjoy festive nails that are both stylish and seasonally appropriate.

Whether you're preparing for a Halloween party or simply want to celebrate the season, Blackpool's nail salons offer the perfect setting to get your nails in the Halloween spirit.

2 . Emily Jay's Nail and Beauty Salon 15A Station Terrace, Blackpool | Third party Photo Sales

3 . R.D.S Hairdressing 11 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Sorelle House of Beauty. Sorelle House of Beauty. | Third party Photo: Third party Photo Sales

5 . Cleveleys Nails and spa 72 Victoria road west , Thornton-Cleveleys | third party Photo Sales

6 . Precision Nails by Vicky Helens Close, Blackpool | third party Photo Sales