15 of the best nail salons in Blackpool to get your Autumn & Halloween nails according to you

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 13:07 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 13:10 GMT

Blackpool's top nail salons are offering a range of festive designs from eerie glow-in-the-dark gels to chic autumnal hues. Here's your guide to the best spots for a manicure this October.

As Halloween approaches, Blackpool's nail salons are transforming their services to offer clients a variety of festive designs. Whether you're aiming for a subtle nod to the season or a bold, spooky statement these salons have something for everyone.

Popular choices include glow-in-the-dark gels that light up the night, intricate spiderweb patterns, and gothic twists on classic French manicures. These designs not only capture the Halloween spirit but also showcase the creativity and skill of local nail technicians.

Beyond the spooky designs, salons are also embracing autumnal color palettes. Rich tones like burgundy, chocolate brown, plum, burnt orange and forest green are trending this season. These colours provide a sophisticated backdrop for Halloween-themed nail art, allowing clients to enjoy festive nails that are both stylish and seasonally appropriate.

Whether you're preparing for a Halloween party or simply want to celebrate the season, Blackpool's nail salons offer the perfect setting to get your nails in the Halloween spirit.

Fairhaven, Fleetwood

1. Nails By Jamie

Fairhaven, Fleetwood | Third party

Photo Sales
15A Station Terrace, Blackpool

2. Emily Jay's Nail and Beauty Salon

15A Station Terrace, Blackpool | Third party

Photo Sales
11 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP

3. R.D.S Hairdressing

11 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Sorelle House of Beauty.

4. Sorelle House of Beauty.

Sorelle House of Beauty. | Third party Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
72 Victoria road west , Thornton-Cleveleys

5. Cleveleys Nails and spa

72 Victoria road west , Thornton-Cleveleys | third party

Photo Sales
Helens Close, Blackpool

6. Precision Nails by Vicky

Helens Close, Blackpool | third party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireHalloween
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice