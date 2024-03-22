Looking for an extra-special sandwich for lunch but not sure where to look?

We asked residents in Lancashire to share their recommendations to help you find the perfect butty.

In no particular order, here are 25 cafés, takeaways and butty shops you should try:

1 . Rations Sandwich Bar Fleetwood Road North, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4LF | 4.8 out of 5 (84 Google reviews) | "Quality rolls and sarnies. Proper fillings. Highly recommend." Photo Sales

2 . Honest Crust Sandwich Bar Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7DF | 5 out of 5 (18 Google reviews) | "Great service and really welcoming staff." Photo Sales

3 . The Little Sandwich Shop Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3LG | 4.8 out of 5 (24 Google reviews) | "Really nice sandwiches and quality service too." Photo Sales

4 . Cafe 25 Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DG | 4.8 out of 5 (60 Google reviews) | "Really welcoming staff, amazing food cooked to perfection. Would highly recommend." Photo Sales

5 . Abingdon Barbecue Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA | 4.6 out of 5 (204 Google reviews) | "Great selection to choose from and the food tasted amazing." Photo Sales

6 . Fresh Café St Anne's Road West, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1RF | 4.7 out of 5 (206 Google reviews) | "Fantastic place. Great coffee, cakes, food and service." Photo Sales