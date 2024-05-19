15 of the best cafés, takeaways and butty shops to buy a sandwich on the Fylde coast

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 18:01 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 11:27 BST

While indulging in a big meal is often appealing, sometimes a lighter bite can do the job.

Looking for an extra-special sandwich for lunch but not sure where to look?

We asked residents in Lancashire to share their recommendations to help you find the perfect butty.

In no particular order, here are 25 cafés, takeaways and butty shops you should try:

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Fleetwood Road North, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4LF | 4.8 out of 5 (84 Google reviews) | "Quality rolls and sarnies. Proper fillings. Highly recommend."

1. Rations Sandwich Bar

Fleetwood Road North, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4LF | 4.8 out of 5 (84 Google reviews) | "Quality rolls and sarnies. Proper fillings. Highly recommend."

Photo Sales
Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7DF | 5 out of 5 (18 Google reviews) | "Great service and really welcoming staff."

2. Honest Crust Sandwich Bar

Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7DF | 5 out of 5 (18 Google reviews) | "Great service and really welcoming staff."

Photo Sales
Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3LG | 4.8 out of 5 (24 Google reviews) | "Really nice sandwiches and quality service too."

3. The Little Sandwich Shop

Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3LG | 4.8 out of 5 (24 Google reviews) | "Really nice sandwiches and quality service too."

Photo Sales
Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DG | 4.8 out of 5 (60 Google reviews) | "Really welcoming staff, amazing food cooked to perfection. Would highly recommend."

4. Cafe 25

Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DG | 4.8 out of 5 (60 Google reviews) | "Really welcoming staff, amazing food cooked to perfection. Would highly recommend."

Photo Sales
Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA | 4.6 out of 5 (204 Google reviews) | "Great selection to choose from and the food tasted amazing."

5. Abingdon Barbecue

Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA | 4.6 out of 5 (204 Google reviews) | "Great selection to choose from and the food tasted amazing."

Photo Sales
St Anne's Road West, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1RF | 4.7 out of 5 (206 Google reviews) | "Fantastic place. Great coffee, cakes, food and service."

6. Fresh Café

St Anne's Road West, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1RF | 4.7 out of 5 (206 Google reviews) | "Fantastic place. Great coffee, cakes, food and service."

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsFyldeLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.