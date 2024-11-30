14 Blackpool hotels close to Prom, piers and Pleasure Beach for sale for less than £100k

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 30th Nov 2024, 17:46 BST

Blackpool has a number of hotels and B&Bs on the market for less than £100,000 - an ideal opportunity for those eager to become part of the resort’s thriving hospitality industry.

Looking to become your own boss? Are you a budding entrepreneur in search of a bargain business? Fancying a challenge and considering a new business venture?

We’ve rounded up 14 hotels and B&Bs on the market which are up for sale right now.

Take a look at these Blackpool bargains below...

Adelaide Street, Blackpool - 28 bedroom licensed hotel - all en-suite, plus two private apartments

1. Adelaide Street, Blackpool - £99,950

Adelaide Street, Blackpool - 28 bedroom licensed hotel - all en-suite, plus two private apartments | Right Move

Photo Sales
17/19 Alexandra Road, Blackpool - 30 en-suite letting bedrooms. New full repairing & insuring lease available at a rent of £30,000 per annum

2. Ashley Victoria Hotel - £95,000

17/19 Alexandra Road, Blackpool - 30 en-suite letting bedrooms. New full repairing & insuring lease available at a rent of £30,000 per annum | Right Move

Photo Sales
St. Chads Road, Blackpool - 9 bedroom hotel (three en-suite), plus 2/3 bed private accommodation. Currently not trading, sale due to ill health

3. Elbon Hotel - £95,000

St. Chads Road, Blackpool - 9 bedroom hotel (three en-suite), plus 2/3 bed private accommodation. Currently not trading, sale due to ill health | Right Move

Photo Sales
Hull Road, Blackpool - former 10 bedroom hotel in need of refurbishment. Great development opportunity

4. Hull Road, Blackpool - £82,000

Hull Road, Blackpool - former 10 bedroom hotel in need of refurbishment. Great development opportunity | Right Move

Photo Sales
Crystal Road, Blackpool - 11 en-suite bedrooms & guest facilities, plus 1 bedroom self-contained managers accommodation. The hotel underwent major refurbishment in 2021 including a new roof, sound & thermal insulation, complete new replumbing & rewiring, high quality water & central heating system throughout.

5. Langley House Hotel - £55,000

Crystal Road, Blackpool - 11 en-suite bedrooms & guest facilities, plus 1 bedroom self-contained managers accommodation. The hotel underwent major refurbishment in 2021 including a new roof, sound & thermal insulation, complete new replumbing & rewiring, high quality water & central heating system throughout. | Right Move

Photo Sales
Northumberland Avenue, Blackpool - 6/8 bedroom boutique hotel - all en-suite, plus 1 bedroom private accommodation. Recently refurbished with low rent.

6. Sefton Blackpool - £39,950

Northumberland Avenue, Blackpool - 6/8 bedroom boutique hotel - all en-suite, plus 1 bedroom private accommodation. Recently refurbished with low rent. | Right Move

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice