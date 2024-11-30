Looking to become your own boss? Are you a budding entrepreneur in search of a bargain business? Fancying a challenge and considering a new business venture?
We’ve rounded up 14 hotels and B&Bs on the market which are up for sale right now.
Take a look at these Blackpool bargains below...
1. Adelaide Street, Blackpool - £99,950
Adelaide Street, Blackpool - 28 bedroom licensed hotel - all en-suite, plus two private apartments | Right Move
2. Ashley Victoria Hotel - £95,000
17/19 Alexandra Road, Blackpool - 30 en-suite letting bedrooms. New full repairing & insuring lease available at a rent of £30,000 per annum | Right Move
3. Elbon Hotel - £95,000
St. Chads Road, Blackpool - 9 bedroom hotel (three en-suite), plus 2/3 bed private accommodation. Currently not trading, sale due to ill health | Right Move
4. Hull Road, Blackpool - £82,000
Hull Road, Blackpool - former 10 bedroom hotel in need of refurbishment. Great development opportunity | Right Move
5. Langley House Hotel - £55,000
Crystal Road, Blackpool - 11 en-suite bedrooms & guest facilities, plus 1 bedroom self-contained managers accommodation. The hotel underwent major refurbishment in 2021 including a new roof, sound & thermal insulation, complete new replumbing & rewiring, high quality water & central heating system throughout. | Right Move
6. Sefton Blackpool - £39,950
Northumberland Avenue, Blackpool - 6/8 bedroom boutique hotel - all en-suite, plus 1 bedroom private accommodation. Recently refurbished with low rent. | Right Move
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.