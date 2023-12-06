13 restaurants, cafes, takeaways and bars in and around Blackpool given new food hygiene ratings
13 establishments in and around Blackpool have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Dec 2023, 19:14 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 19:14 GMT
The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
