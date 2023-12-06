News you can trust since 1873
13 restaurants, cafes, takeaways and bars in and around Blackpool given new food hygiene ratings

13 establishments in and around Blackpool have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Dec 2023, 19:14 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 19:14 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

1. Latest food hygiene ratings

Rated 5 on November 29.

2. Saoko cocktail club, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD

Rated 5 on November 29. Photo: Saoko

Rated 5 on November 24.

3. Planet Kaos, Vicarage Lane, Blackpool, FY4 4LR

Rated 5 on November 24. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on November 21.

4. WBEG-06-12-23-Sweet Divas-NWupload.jpg

Rated 5 on November 21. Photo: Sweet Divas, Grasmere Road, Blackpool, FY1 5HS

Rated 5 on November 18.

5. Café 47, Holmfield Road, Blackpool, FY2 9RU

Rated 5 on November 18. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on November 16.

6. Baby Kingfisher, Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE

Rated 5 on November 16. Photo: Baby Kingfisher

