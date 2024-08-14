13 of the best places to get your ears pierced on the Fylde coast to try in 2024

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2024, 17:37 BST

When it comes to piercing, you don’t want to play it by ear. 

Here are some of the most recommended places on the Fylde coast for fuss-free piercing:

Nutter Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1BG | 4.7 out of 5 (73 Google reviews) | "Wonderful customer service and made my children's ear piercing an enjoyable experience."

1. Hidey Hole

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HJ | 4.6 out of 5 (224 Google reviews) | "Got my ears pierced here and could not be happier with the service and the job that was done."

2. Beauty Spot Warehouse

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | 4.8 out of 5 (49 Google reviews) | "Got my daughters ears pierced. Lovely experience."

3. Simply Natural

York Avenue, Cleveleys, FY5 2UG | 4.9 out of 5 (123 Google reviews) | "Brilliant shop for tattoo's, body piercing etc."

4. Indelible Ink Tattoo Studio

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NX | 4.9 out of 5 (126 Google reviews) | "Great service, super clean and lovely choice of jewellery."

5. Empire Tattoo & Piercing

Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4PW | 4.9 out of 5 (167 Google reviews) | "If you're looking for a piercing, check out Inkden, I'll be back, multiple times, felt at home."

6. Inkden Tattoo Studio and Laser Removal Clinic

