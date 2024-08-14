Here are some of the most recommended places on the Fylde coast for fuss-free piercing:
1. Hidey Hole
Nutter Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1BG | 4.7 out of 5 (73 Google reviews) | "Wonderful customer service and made my children's ear piercing an enjoyable experience." | Google
2. Beauty Spot Warehouse
Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HJ | 4.6 out of 5 (224 Google reviews) | "Got my ears pierced here and could not be happier with the service and the job that was done." | Google
3. Simply Natural
Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE | 4.8 out of 5 (49 Google reviews) | "Got my daughters ears pierced. Lovely experience." | Google
4. Indelible Ink Tattoo Studio
York Avenue, Cleveleys, FY5 2UG | 4.9 out of 5 (123 Google reviews) | "Brilliant shop for tattoo's, body piercing etc." | Google
5. Empire Tattoo & Piercing
Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NX | 4.9 out of 5 (126 Google reviews) | "Great service, super clean and lovely choice of jewellery." | Google
6. Inkden Tattoo Studio and Laser Removal Clinic
Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4PW | 4.9 out of 5 (167 Google reviews) | "If you're looking for a piercing, check out Inkden, I'll be back, multiple times, felt at home." | Google
