An aerial view of the closed shale gas extraction (fracking) well at Preston New Road, near Blackpool

A recent order to permanently seal the well at the Preston New Road site has been suspended whilst the energy crisis is reviewed.

By Iain Lynn
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 12:40 pm
Updated Monday, 2nd May 2022, 12:57 pm

In the latest move to open the well, chemicals and energy company Ineos have offered to drill the shale gas test site in a bid to show that fracking extraction for gas can be safe.

It comes after the Government published its energy strategy which focuses on securing UK energy supplies, as western countries consider how to reduce reliance on Russian oil and gas.

Chemicals and energy giant Ineos has offered to drill a shale gas test site in the UK to demonstrate that fracking can be done safely, as the country wrestles with high energy prices.

It comes after the Government published its energy strategy which focuses on securing UK energy supplies, as western countries consider how to reduce reliance on Russian oil and gas.

Ineos founder and chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe said: “The UK is in the midst of an energy crisis with ever increasing prices driving people into fuel poverty whilst giving huge sums of money to oppressive regimes.

“It’s a ridiculous situation with so much gas under our feet and we are today offering to drill a shale test site to show that a competent operator can be trusted to develop the technology safely”.

