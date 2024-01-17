News you can trust since 1873
12 restaurants, cafes and takeaways in and around Blackpool given new food hygiene ratings

12 establishments in and around Blackpool have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:39 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 5 on January 12.

1. 31 Queen Street

Rated 5 on January 12.

Rated 5 on January 10.

2. Hip Hop Chicken

Rated 5 on January 10.

Rated 5 on January 10.

3. Meat 'N' Plaice

Rated 5 on January 10.

Rated 5 on January 10.

4. North Family Hub

Rated 5 on January 10.

Rated 5 on January 8.

5. Ducks Coffee Company

Rated 5 on January 8.

Rated 5 on January 5.

6. Muffin Break

Rated 5 on January 5.

