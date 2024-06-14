11 winning pictures of Lancashire's Little White Books Great Northern Wedding Awards finals

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Jun 2024, 09:47 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2024, 09:47 BST

The finals of the Great Northern Wedding Awards 2024 celebrated the incredible skills and creativity of wedding suppliers across the region.

Organised by Little White Books, thousands of couples voted for their favourite wedding businesses across 21 categories – from venues to videographers, from florists to photographers andeverything in-between.

Each couple rated their wedding suppliers on attributes such as approachability, communication, ease of booking, on the day quality and value for money, giving an overall quality score plus providing valuable feedback to the businesses on their key areas of service. It took place at Ashfield House in Standish.

For full list of winners, click here

