The latest scores for social care services in Lancashire have been released.

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England.

It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

The highest possible rating is 'outstanding' which is given to organisations exceeding expectations.

Meanwhile, a 'good' score shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.

However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.

Figures for the last month show ratings were given to 11 care homes in Lancashire.

Other social care services in the area were also rated:

Haven Group Offices: Good, last inspected on October 23.

Park View: Good, last inspected on December 13.

Gill Care Services: Requires improvement, last inspected on December 7.

Spring Cottages Home Care Limited: Good, last inspected on January 4.

Ribble Valley Crossroads Care: Good, last inspected on December 3.

DCA Thornton Gate: Good, last inspected on January 10.

United Response - Fylde Coast Supported Living: Requires improvement, last inspected on November 21.

1 . The Lodge, Buckshaw Retirement Village, Oakbridge Drive, Buckshaw Village, Chorley PR7 7EP Requires improvement - last inspected on December 13.

2 . Laurel Bank Care Home, Westbourne Road, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 5EF Good - last inspected on December 20.

3 . Willowbank Rest Home, Lancaster Avenue, Clayton-le-Woods, Leyland PR25 5SP Good - last inspected on December 6.

4 . Fairhaven Care Home, Laidleys Walk, Fleetwood, FY7 7JL Good - last inspected on December 7.

5 . Chestnut Grove Rest Home, St Catherine's Way, Todd Ln S, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5XE Good - last inspected on November 28.