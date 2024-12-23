Many businesses in Blackpool said they have felt the financial strain of inflation and the bite of the cost of living crisis.

This has resulted in many shops being forced to closed as customer turn online for more of their purchases.

We have rounded up 11 different vacant shop units around Blackpool that provide an opportunity for new business in 2025.

Take a look at the shops available now...

1 . This empty shop units used to a Reeds Rain Estate Agents which moved to Houndshill shopping centre. This empty shop units used to a Reeds Rain Estate Agents which moved to Houndshill shopping centre. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Kelly's Baby Clothing Boutique closes after struggling with the cost of living, lack of footfall and online competition. Kelly's Baby Clothing Boutique closes after struggling with the cost of living, lack of footfall and online competition. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . This empty was previously the home of the Toyland Toyshop on Church Street in Blackpool after the business moved to the Houndshill shopping centre. This empty was previously the home of the Toyland Toyshop on Church Street in Blackpool after the business moved to the Houndshill shopping centre. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . This empty shop unit is located on the corner of Market Street and Church Street in Blackpool. This empty shop unit is located on the corner of Market Street and Church Street in Blackpool. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

5 . This empty shop unit was located just off the Blackpool Promenade. The bar closed in 2022. This empty shop unit was located just off the Blackpool Promenade. The bar closed in 2022. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

6 . This empty shop unit used to be the Bread Basket on Abingdon Street in Blackpool. The business had to close due to overhead costs. This empty shop unit used to be the Bread Basket on Abingdon Street in Blackpool. The business had to close due to overhead costs. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales