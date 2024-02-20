Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today (Tuesday) is National Love Your Pet Day - but for one family it marks more as a painful reminder that they are still without their beloved dog six weeks on.

Catherine Bamber has reissued a video appeal for the safe return of the family's black and tan Lakeland Terrier Bear who went missing on Wednesday, January 10.

He was last seen Inskip, Preston-Pinfold Lane Moss Lane area around 10.30am-11am. Clutching a missing picture of Bear, which offers a £1,000 reward, she said: "It's six weeks tomorrow since Bear went missing.

"We have searched high and low and had the drones out but there has been no positive sightings at all.

"We believe now he was taken on that first day and are appealing for fresh information.

"There was a white tanker that was parked up on Pinfold Lane that day and we are asking the driver to get in touch to ask did they see Bear? Did they pick him up?"

Bear, who is chipped and also has a docked tail, is the best friend of their 23-year-old daughter Ellie who has additional needs so they are desperate to get him home.

The family now believe Bear (pictured) was taken on the first day.

The family have relentlessly campaigned to get on various social media accounts and have even offered a £1,000 reward for his safe return.

Catherine says a similar vehicle to the one (pictured) was seen in the area at the time and are appealing for the driver to get in touch.

She added: "We have had tremendous support from up and down the country but we just need him home now.

"Today is National Love Your Pet Day so anybody that has a pet will know how we will be feeling and that we desperately need him home.

"Let's make it national wide and get out boy home.

"If you do have him please just take him to a safe place so he can come back home."

Anyone with information on Bear’s whereabouts is asked to call 07867725548. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help raise funds to help locate Bear with a thermal imaging camera.