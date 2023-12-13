New plans to open a theatre school facility on the Bispham Market site have been revealed.

How the new centre at the Bispham Market site will look.

Last month (November) it was confirmed that the popular market, on Red Bank Road, was to close in February next year after being a focal point of the village for more than 50 years.

There are now plans to replace the market with the theatre school, based in the same premises but extensively revamped.

Two well known Fylde coast theatre schools, Phil Winston's Theatreworks College and Nicky Figgins Centre Stage Academy, will be moving into the premises from the spring

The new venue is to be called Stage Door Studios and is set to open its doors in the spring next year.

Phils Winston's said on its Facebook site: "We are thrilled to announce that we will be moving to our new, purpose built studios on Red Bank Road.

"Along with Nicky Figgins Centre Stage Academy, we will continue to teach and inspire the talent of the future .

"Look out for progress on social media from February. We can’t wait!" Bispham Market is to close because there are not enough traders renting stalls to make the overall market cot effective.