Youth Theatre bring Spongebob to Blackpool

The Spongebob Musical Viva showbar Blackpool

This musical is the first to be produced by NW1 Theatre school Blackpool and director Emma Norman has done a fantastic job of assembling this talented and inclusive cast ranging in ages from 5 to 16. Viva showbar is a terrific venue for this production and with the backing of colourful, bright projected scenery designed by Phil Sykes, sympathetic lighting from Dan Creasey and sound (Stuart Shawcross) the students were given the perfect platform for their performance.

The cast took on board the challenge to bring these well-known cartoon characters to life in this story of friendship, good over evil and triumph over adversity as Spongebob and his friends try to stop a volcano from destroying their home in ‘Bikini Bottom’.The baddies of the piece Sheldon (Oliver Healy) and Karen (Tillie Calvert) were played with superb evilness and both dislayed excellent dance skills in their numbers, showcasing Misha Davies’s energetic choreography.

Musical director Rebecca Casey has obviously spent a lot of time drilling the cast who were spot on in dealing with quite a complex score with their harmonies and entrances and exits all backed with quality backing tracks.

Patrick, Spongebob Sandy and Squidward

Gracie Reid as Pearl Krabs and Darcy Bourne as Mrs Puff showed the quality of the solo signing with some excellent work in the chorus numbers.Isaac Nelson as reporter Perch Perkins had great diction in his rapid dialogue and there were cute cameos from Kaiser Wilson as Gary the snail and the wonderfully adoring Sardine devotees (River Daniels, Toby Figg, Mia-Grace Singleton and Felicity and Scarlett Watson).

The show was held together by the 4 main characters. Ellis Rial is a suitably stylish squidward coming into his own in his realisation he’s not a loser. Lucy Cassidy portrays a sensitive Patrick who eventually realises how important his friendship with Spongebob is and Annie Goodson with a strong vocal performance and a realistic and well-maintained accent is fantastic as land mammal Sandy Cheeks.

Last, but not least, William Bamber as Spongebob gives a wonderful performance, never doubting that good things will happen and persuading everyone that everything will be alright in the end. He kept his energy up throughout the show and had great chemistry especially with Patrick and Sandy.

The cast were supported by well designed costumes (Lynda Clarkson, Lore Walsh and Misha Davies) and imaginative hair and make up by Emma Campbell. Shout out as usual to the chaperones without whom these youth shows could not go ahead.I look forward to the next show from the Blackpool section of NW1 Theatre school.Pauline Hardie