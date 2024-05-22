Youth group bring Disney classic to Lytham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beauty and the Beast review:

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JNR

Lowther Pavilion

The Mini and Junior Musical Theatre students from NW1 Theatre School have taken on this timeless Disney musical for their first full scale show. The classic tale of Belle and The Beast learning to love and be loved in return is pared down in this shorter version which keeps all the favourite songs and perfectly suits the age range of these talented students.

Your World

Director Amy Dee Campbell has coped well with over 60 children on stage at certain parts of the show. The clever use of projected scenery on the back wall meant that there were no pauses between scenes and created more room for the performers. This ‘living’ video wall designed by Phil Sykes brought each scene to life with falling leaves and flowing curtains. The 2 staircases on each side of the set (curtesy of Chris Campbell) gave plenty of depth and allowed all the students to be seen when the stage was full.

The group used really good quality backing tracks which are essential with youth groups for rehearsals and ensemble vocal coach Sam Thomas and Musical director Laurianne Emerson had obviously worked extremely hard with some solid harmonies. Each song entrance, especially when music was playing over dialogue, was spot on.

It was great to see the minis, dressed as plates, singing and dancing their hearts out in ‘Be our Guest’ and choreographer Grace Hird really gave everyone a chance to shine.

Lynda Clarkson’s costumes, especially the castle servants were very effective and well done the wardrobe (Harriett Bargh) and Chip (Harriet Russell) in their costumes on such a hot week!

The comedy was really brought out well by the excellent Silly Girls (Elsie-May Mather, Neve Amos and Molly Oliver) together with a great double act of Dastardly Gaston (Rosa Lovell) and sidekick Lefou (Arthur Lyons).

Lottie Rotherham sang ‘Beauty and the Beast’ with real pathos and Lumiere (Darcey Waters) Cogsworth (Beatrice Currie) and Babette (Evie Dyson) completed the animated servants.

A wise Maurice (William Howarth), mean Monsieur D’Arque (Alexa Taylor) and Lottie Kelly as the enchantress made up the cast.

The show would not be complete without its main stars and Charlie Denny as the Beast showed a real journey on stage from his gruff beginning to a softer romantic side to win Belle’s heart. Wren Leaver sang beautifully and was able to portray a really feisty version of Belle to stand up for the people who she cared for.

There was a well-deserved standing ovation from some very proud parents at the end.