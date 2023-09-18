Wunderbar! Beers, Brats and Beats at Hard Rock Cafe Manchester's Octoberfest

October is just around the corner, and that means only one thing; it’s time to bring out your best traditional Bavarian dirndl dress or leather lederhosen - because Octoberfest is on its way to Hard Rock Cafe Manchester.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Between September 15 and October 8, Hard Rock Cafe Manchester is serving traditional German delicacies for a ‘fantastisch’ feast - including Jumbo Soft Pretzels with Grain Mustard and Beer Cheese dipping sauces; juicy Bratwursts; Pork Schnitzel Sandwiches; and of course plenty of German beer. The restaurant is also serving a wunderbar limited time cocktail - a delicious Whiskey Apple Mule garnished with an apple slice. Prost!

While guests enjoy a hearty bite to eat and plenty to drink, they can soak up the brilliant live music every Friday night by artists Outfoxed (September 15), Matt Jones Jukebox (September 22), Design Rewind (September 29) and Off The Charts Band (October 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And before you leave, make sure you capture some souvenir ‘schnapps’ with a visit to the Hard Rock Cafe photobooth.