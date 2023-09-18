News you can trust since 1873
Wunderbar! Beers, Brats and Beats at Hard Rock Cafe Manchester's Octoberfest

October is just around the corner, and that means only one thing; it’s time to bring out your best traditional Bavarian dirndl dress or leather lederhosen - because Octoberfest is on its way to Hard Rock Cafe Manchester.
By Phoebe-Jo SmithContributor
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:34 BST
Between September 15 and October 8, Hard Rock Cafe Manchester is serving traditional German delicacies for a ‘fantastisch’ feast - including Jumbo Soft Pretzels with Grain Mustard and Beer Cheese dipping sauces; juicy Bratwursts; Pork Schnitzel Sandwiches; and of course plenty of German beer. The restaurant is also serving a wunderbar limited time cocktail - a delicious Whiskey Apple Mule garnished with an apple slice. Prost!

While guests enjoy a hearty bite to eat and plenty to drink, they can soak up the brilliant live music every Friday night by artists Outfoxed (September 15), Matt Jones Jukebox (September 22), Design Rewind (September 29) and Off The Charts Band (October 6).

And before you leave, make sure you capture some souvenir ‘schnapps’ with a visit to the Hard Rock Cafe photobooth.

For more information and to book a table, go to www.hardrockcafe.com/location/manchester/