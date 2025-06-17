Wrestling In Blackpool this weekend

Get ready for a body-slamming, crowd-cheering spectacle as Preston City Wrestling (PCW) makes its triumphant return to Blackpool on Saturday, June 21 at The Layton Institute, with a 2pm bell time. In what promises to be a thrilling afternoon of entertainment, former WWE legend and Tag Team Champion Eugene will be stepping into the ring alongside a stacked card of talent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also on the bill is Blackpool’s own Ryan Davies – a professional boxer turned wrestler, gym owner, and local promoter – who continues to be a driving force in both combat sports and the town's fitness community.

Another must-see clash on the card features former WWE UK star Tyson T-Bone facing off against PCW Heavyweight Champion BIG T, a 7ft powerhouse and fan favourite. The stakes are high, and the action promises to be intense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PCW, which started in Preston over a decade ago, has developed a strong connection to Blackpool since 2015, when Blackpool BID invited them to bring their electrifying shows to the seaside town. Their debut at The Winter Gardens drew an astonishing 2,500 fans, kicking off a residency that later included stints at Club Domain and the iconic Blackpool Tower, where they produced a weekly televised show for SKY TV for four years. They also made history by hosting Europe’s first-ever Pride wrestling event to a sold-out crowd at Funny Girls.

PCW Tower Slam

Speaking ahead of the upcoming event, PCW owner Steven Fludder said: “I just love Blackpool – it’s such a dynamic place, and we offer something different. Other brands might have followed in our footsteps, but we’re the ones who set the standard. We’ve brought mega stars to town for over ten years, and we’re not stopping any time soon. Our PCW Academy in Preston continues to attract aspiring wrestlers from Blackpool and beyond, and that’s something I’m really proud of.”

In a world where family days out can be expensive, PCW stands out by offering affordable, family-friendly entertainment.

“I’m from a council estate background – I know money is tight for a lot of people,” Fludder added. “Our ticket prices reflect that. Our family bundles are some of the best value experiences you’ll find in Blackpool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PCW prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming environment for all, regardless of background, ability, or identity. Their events draw fans from all over the UK, many of whom return time and again for the vibrant atmosphere and top-tier action.

Tickets for the June 21 event at The Layton Institute are available now at buytickets.at/pcw – but fans are advised to act fast, as demand is always high when PCW rolls into town.