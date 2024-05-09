World class artists descend on Blackpool to produce a range of art and performances

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Big names from the worlds of theatre, dance, drag and art lined up for brand new town-wide festival, running from now until September.

Bringing a programme of art and entertainment to one of the largest LGBTQ+ communities in the UK, Queer Amusements will take place in various locations across Blackpool from now until Autumn 2024 with events taking place at Aunty Social, The Old Electric, Blackpool Grand Theatre and the Grundy Art Gallery.

From public art, to award-winning dance performance, artist talks, workshops and a drag pageant, Queer Amusements is pulling in top-tier talent such as multi award winning artist, actor and broadcaster Scottee (co host of BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends) and writer and comedian Krishna Istha (Netflix’s Sex Education), alongside artists hailing from the town such as contemporary visual artist Garth Gratrix, Funny Girls veteran and Virgin Voyages’ resident onboard drag queen Titty Kaka, plus fierce femme DJ, dance and drag collective HerHouse, for this inaugural project highlighting LGBTQ+ artists both from the town and across the UK.

Between May and June, highlights of the programme include Travis Alabanza, who will host a workshop titled CREATING FROM THE SELF (9 May, Aunty Social and Online), a talk on making autobiographical work by the award-winning writer, performer and theatre maker. The following week (16 May, Aunty Social) Kuchenga Shenjé, renowned writer (as featured in Vogue, Stylist and on Netflix) will be in town to discuss her debut historical novel, The Library Thief, with bestselling author of Queer Up, Alexis Caught. Local tufting legend, Alena Ruth Donely, will be coming home to Blackpool in a 3-hour workshop on 13 June (Aunty Social), with award-winning dance excellence from Thick and Tight who present Tits & Teeth (28 June, Blackpool Grand), mixing ballet and contemporary dance with drag, satire, mime and lip-syncing. Tits & Teeth is a variety show like no other with a knockout cast of dance superstars.

Queer Amusements

Queer Amusements is helmed by Blackpool’s own Harry Clayton-Wright, a critically acclaimed performance artist and theatre maker who started his career on attractions on the Golden Mile, before starring in cabaret productions which took him across the globe. It is part of a national series of trailblazing festivals across the country, New Queers on the Block, commissioned by Brighton-based Marlborough Productions, and Blackpool community arts organisation Aunty Social.