Women's rock choirs celebrate two years of music-making in Blackpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Launched in February 2022, Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs ® are choreographed rock choirs for women in Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre. They bring a new dimension to choral singing by blending iconic rock and pop songs with simple stage movements.

Highlights of their programme include classics by iconic singers including Adele, Pink and Heather Small.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The choirs rehearse every Wednesday at Scream Theatre Schools for the Blackpool North team, and Blackpool South meet up every Thursday at Junction Four Productions.

Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs Blackpool North and South teams celebrate the milestone at rehearsals.

Tanya, an experienced singer, choir director and singing teacher says, "It's so thrilling to be delivering the joy of singing and moving to iconic rock songs from all the female "greats" to even more ladies across the Fylde."

The choirs are opening up for New Members Nights at both venues in the coming weeks, so that women who would like to take part can try out a rehearsal and find out if they'd like to join. These will be the last opportunities to sign up until September 2024 as the choirs will then focus on preparations for their Summer Show.

Admission to the New Members Nights costs £5 and tickets are available now at Eventbrite.