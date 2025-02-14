Winter Garden Blackpool joins nationwide celebration of dance to promote wellbeing

The iconic Winter Gardens Blackpool is set to play a pivotal role in the national Let's Dance Day on March 2nd, joining thousands of venues across the UK in a celebration of dance that promises to transform lives through movement.

Founded by broadcaster Angela Rippon CBE and supported by the Sport and Recreation Alliance, Let's Dance is an innovative campaign aimed at making dance accessible to everyone, regardless of age, fitness level, or experience. The initiative will bring together over 50,000 dance teachers, companies, and organisations nationwide, opening their doors to the public for this special celebration.

Between 11am-2pm on Sunday March 2nd, people will be able to take part in a diverse program of dance activities in the Floral Hall in The Winter Gardens.

The venue is joining forces with other major venues across the UK, to showcase the transformative power of dance. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience various dance styles, from ballroom to classical Indian and jazz, demonstrating that dance truly is for everyone.

Broadcaster Angela Rippon CBE

Michael Williams, Managing Director of the Winter Gardens Blackpool, said: "As the home of dance in the UK, the Winter Gardens is proud to be part of this vital national campaign. We've witnessed firsthand how dance brings people together, creates lasting friendships, and promotes both physical and mental wellbeing.

“Our historic venue has been a catalyst for joy through dance for generations, and the Let's Dance Day perfectly aligns with our mission to make dance accessible to all. From our iconic Dance Festivals to this exciting new initiative, we're committed to celebrating the transformative power of dance in all its forms."

"Let's Dance Day isn't just about performance – it's about discovering how dance can enhance our lives," said Angela Rippon CBE, founder of the campaign. "From improving physical health to boosting mental wellbeing and creating social connections, dance has the power to transform lives at any age."

The campaign has gained significant support from the healthcare sector, with the Institute of Social Prescribing working towards establishing a national Social Prescribing fund. This innovative approach would enable GPs to prescribe dance as a non-medical intervention for conditions including diabetes, mental health challenges, obesity, and depression.

The day's activities will showcase specialised dance programs for various groups, including:

- People living with Parkinson's, stroke, and cancer

- Over-60s activities

- Teen-focused sessions

- Diverse dance styles from ballroom to classical Indian

Participants can discover more about Let's Dance Day and find local activities by visiting lets-dance.org.uk.

The Winter Gardens event promises to demonstrate why dance is increasingly recognised as a powerful tool for maintaining physical and mental wellbeing while encouraging community connections.