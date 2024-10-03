Win a dream wedding at the Grand Hotel Blackpool’s Wedding Fayre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The newly refurbished Grand Hotel Blackpool is opening its doors for an unforgettable Wedding Fayre on Sunday, 13th October, from 12 to 3 PM—giving one lucky couple the chance to win a dream wedding! This is an opportunity not to be missed, with a stunning wedding package up for grabs. To enter, simply visit the hotel’s website, but remember—you must be present at the Wedding Fayre to claim the prize.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grand Hotel has recently undergone a magnificent transformation, with elegant updates that blend modern luxury and timeless style. Whether you’ve stayed before or it’s your first visit, you’ll be impressed by the chic new decor, beautifully restored event spaces, and enhanced amenities—making it the perfect venue for your special day.

Adding to the excitement, Coastal Radio will be broadcasting live from the event, ensuring a fun-filled afternoon packed with inspiration for couples planning their big day. There will be two glamorous catwalk shows, offering a peek at the latest trends in bridal fashion, and a range of top-tier local wedding suppliers showcasing everything you need to plan the perfect celebration. From florists and makeup artists to jewellers and hen/stag party organizers, this Fayre brings together the best of the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the day’s festivities, The Grand Hotel will launch its exclusive cocktail—designed to add an extra touch of elegance to any wedding reception.

Wedding breakfast in the Queens Suite

With limited time to apply for the dream wedding competition, don’t wait—enter now and join us on Sunday, 13th October for your chance to win the wedding of a lifetime. The Grand Hotel Blackpool is ready to make your dream wedding a reality, with the perfect combination of style, luxury, and seaside charm.

So hurry, enter today, and experience the magic of The Grand Hotel Blackpool’s Wedding Fayre.

Who knows, you could be the lucky couple walking down the aisle in this stunning venue!

To enter please visit grandhotelblackpoolweddings.co.uk