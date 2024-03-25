Wide range of talent to be displayed at Exhibition of Art in Lytham
Preston Art Society is made up of an enthusiastic and friendly group of those who love the visual arts and artists, both amateur and professional, who work across a wide range of disciplines.Founded at least 60 years ago a copy of an early constitution says the purpose of the Society was “to encourage the enjoyment, appreciation and practice of the visual arts, to develop acquaintance between amateur and professional artists and to arrange lectures, demonstrations, exhibitions and other activities.”
Today these are still our aims, although we have added evening and day-long workshops and a summer programme of ‘plein aire’ painting days. We welcome new members be they amateurs, professionals, or those with a love of and interest in, the visual arts.
Our website has a wealth of information about us, a gallery of members’ work, information on when and where we meet, our programme of meetings, speakers and demonstrators (Sept-May), our summer programme of venues and our exhibitions and workshops.
We welcome visitors to our meetings and to join us on our summer programme. So, do come and see what we are about – we hope you will enjoy your visit and it might whet your appetite to join us as a member.